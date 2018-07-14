BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2489
|2517
|2489
|2517
|Up
|28
|Sep
|2529
|Up
|29
|Sep
|2477
|2518
|2452
|2513
|Up
|28
|Oct
|2529
|Up
|29
|Dec
|2493
|2532
|2474
|2529
|Up
|29
|Mar
|2494
|2529
|2475
|2526
|Up
|25
|May
|2486
|2525
|2479
|2522
|Up
|21
|Jul
|2488
|2525
|2488
|2520
|Up
|19
|Sep
|2492
|2520
|2484
|2520
|Up
|19
|Dec
|2490
|2523
|2477
|2520
|Up
|19
|Mar
|2525
|Up
|19
|May
|2530
|Up
|19