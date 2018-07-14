  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/14 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2489 2517 2489 2517 Up 28
Sep 2529 Up 29
Sep 2477 2518 2452 2513 Up 28
Oct 2529 Up 29
Dec 2493 2532 2474 2529 Up 29
Mar 2494 2529 2475 2526 Up 25
May 2486 2525 2479 2522 Up 21
Jul 2488 2525 2488 2520 Up 19
Sep 2492 2520 2484 2520 Up 19
Dec 2490 2523 2477 2520 Up 19
Mar 2525 Up 19
May 2530 Up 19