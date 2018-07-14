BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2489 2517 2489 2517 Up 28 Sep 2529 Up 29 Sep 2477 2518 2452 2513 Up 28 Oct 2529 Up 29 Dec 2493 2532 2474 2529 Up 29 Mar 2494 2529 2475 2526 Up 25 May 2486 2525 2479 2522 Up 21 Jul 2488 2525 2488 2520 Up 19 Sep 2492 2520 2484 2520 Up 19 Dec 2490 2523 2477 2520 Up 19 Mar 2525 Up 19 May 2530 Up 19