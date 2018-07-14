Global Turbinado Sugar Market 2018-2022 | High Demand for Healthier Alternative to White Sugar | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2018--The global turbinado sugar market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor that will drive the market is the increasing demand for alternatives to white sugar. Turbinado sugar (first-pressed cane sugar) is considered a healthier alternative to white sugar. Unlike white sugar which is thoroughly processed, turbinado sugar is characterized by a molasses flavor. This variety of sugar is rich in nutrients as it retains most of the nutrients found in natural sugarcane juice.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the blending of turbinado sugar with natural sweeteners as one of the key emerging trends in the global turbinado sugar market:

Global turbinado sugar market: Blending of turbinado sugar with natural sweeteners

In a bid to minimize their calorific intake, consumers are adopting natural sweeteners. These offerings contain minimal calories as compared to white sugar. For instance, Whole Earth Sweeteners offers Turbinado Raw Cane 50, which is a blend of raw cane sugar and stevia. The blend of turbinado sugar and stevia helps in combining the advantages of stevia and turbinado sugar.

“The demand for stevia is growing at a fast pace owing to growing awareness about the overall health benefits of this sweetener. The zero calorific value of stevia and the crunchy texture of turbinado sugar make for a perfect topping on a variety of recipes. Numerous players in the market are expected to market blends of turbinado sugar and stevia during the forecast period, which augurs well for the growth of the market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

This market research report segments the global butyl acetate market by end-users (foodservice and packaged food and beverage manufacturers, and retail end-users), products (regular turbinado sugar, and turbinado sugar cubes, and other turbinado sugar forms), and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, ROW, and North America).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 59%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The market share of the Americas and APAC is expected to witness a small decline while that of EMEA will see a commensurate increase over the forecast period.

