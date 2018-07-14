Registration Now Open for 7th Annual Intellisight Conference August 14-15

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2018--The CFA Society of Minnesota has opened registration for the 7th annual Intellisight conference, the nation’s largest open-access (non-broker-based), buy-side-driven investor conference.

More than 40 companies have committed to participate this year, ranging from Minneapolis-based 3M (MMM) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), to Iowa’s Winnebago Industries (WGO) and multinational AstraZeneca (AZN), to first-time presenters Bridgewater Bank (BWB) and Tactile Medical (TCMD).

This year’s conference features a new, focused format. Day 1 (Tuesday, Aug. 14) will be dedicated to educational tracks on ESG / impact investing, municipal bonds, and a new track called “The Digital Future” (cryptocurrency, block chain and distributed ledger technology).

All company presentations and 1:1 meetings will take place on Day 2 (Wednesday, Aug. 15), with the following companies already committed:

Attendees will be able to tailor their conference experience to meet their needs for day 1, day 2 or both days.

Unlike the majority of institutional investor conferences, which are sponsored by a single brokerage house or investment bank, Intellisight is funded primarily by institutional investors. This year’s premier sponsor is Mairs and Power, Inc. Other sponsors include Compass Capital Management, Disciplined Growth Investors, EPIQ Partners, Galliard Capital Management, Natixis Investment Managers, Nuveen Asset Management, Palisade Asset Management, Peregrine Capital Management, Punch & Associates Investment Management, RBC Global Asset Management, Riverbridge Partners, Speece Thorson Capital Group, and Wells Fargo-The Private Bank.

Please visit http://gointellisight.org for a full roster of presenting companies descriptions of education tracks and speakers, and registration details.

About CFA Society Minnesota Founded in 1952, the 1,300+ member CFA Society of Minnesota is one of the oldest chapters of the prestigious CFA Institute, issuer of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. The CFA Society of Minnesota is the 23rd largest society of analysts among the 155 member societies and affiliates worldwide, and the 10th largest in the U.S. For more than 60 years, CFA Minnesota has played a vital role within the Twin Cities investment community.

MISSION: To promote and advance the professional excellence, ethical behavior and fellowship of our members through quality programs, educational offerings, and volunteer opportunities.

