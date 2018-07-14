The Latest: Pompeo arrives at Mexican presidential residence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Cabinet-level delegation's meetings with officials in Mexico City (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

A U.S. delegation led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived at Los Pinos, the official residence of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

The motorcade rolled through the streets of Mexico to the residence and disappeared behind the compound's security perimeter.

The delegation is also scheduled to meet with President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a leftist-populist who won by a landslide on July 1. The dramatic shift in Mexican politics offers the neighboring nations a chance to repair strained relations or make them worse.

He takes office Dec. 1.

Accompanying Pompeo on the trip are President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

They are to meet later Friday afternoon with Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray.

___

12:40 a.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is leading a Cabinet-level delegation to Mexico on the heels of a sea-change election there that could offer a chance for the neighbors to repair strained relations.

Joining Pompeo on Friday will be President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen (KEER'-sten) Nielsen.

U.S.-Mexico ties have deteriorated significantly under Trump, who campaigned on building a border wall and has repeatedly blamed Mexico for economic and social problems in the U.S.

However, following the landslide victory of leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, tensions have eased.

Both leaders made positive statements following a telephone call earlier this month. The wall wasn't mentioned.

Lopez Obrador will replace President Enrique Pena Nieto in December.