OneDigital Health and Benefits Acquires Beneflex Insurance Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2018--OneDigital Health and Benefits, the nation’s largest employee benefits-only company, has acquired Beneflex Insurance Services in Santa Barbara, California. Managing Principal Dan Cattaneo, Vice President, Operations Suzanne Robertson, and Principal Lesa Caputo will continue providing a comprehensive selection of employee health and welfare benefit plans as well as expertise in compliance, innovation cost control solutions and human resources support.

Left to Right: Principal Lesa Caputo; Vice President, Operations Suzanne Robertson; and President, CEO, Principal Dan Cattaneo (Photo: Business Wire)

Beneflex Insurance Services works with clients across a range of industries to provide superior quality in focused areas of expertise. Beneflex’s innovative approaches to plan designs help them deliver consistent and eminent services, and their esteemed team was recently awarded “Best Places to Work” in 2018, by Pacific Coast Business Times. By joining OneDigital, Beneflex Insurance Services’ clients will now have access to compliance support including ERISA Counsel, enhanced claim analysis, and actuarial services and technology.

“Beneflex is one of the leading employee benefits consulting firms in the Central Coast region. For 15 years, they have delivered unmatched expertise and innovative solutions for mid-sized employers. The Beneflex leadership team has fostered an intentional culture to ensure their team of benefits experts consistently delivers creative strategies, personal service and peace of mind to their clients. Beneflex is the right partner to expand our market reach in the Central Coast and further enhance our culture and reputation," says Chris Thurin, Regional Managing Principal of OneDigital Southern California. “I proudly welcome Dan Cattaneo, Suzanne Robertson and Lesa Caputo to our leadership team and we look forward to supporting their continued growth and success.”

“First and foremost, their culture of ‘people first’ aligned perfectly with ours. Their products, tools, services and people made our decision easy. They are laser-focused on delivering best in class employee benefits platforms,” says Dan Cattaneo, new Managing Principal and Benefits Advisor of OneDigital Santa Barbara. “They are not distracted by offering multiple insurance disciplines which allows them to deliver world-class solutions in the employee benefits arena. We are very excited to partner with such a progressive, thoughtful employee benefits only organization, and we look forward to introducing new and exciting services to our clients and community.”

About OneDigital Health and Benefits

OneDigital Health and Benefits, the nation’s largest company focused exclusively on employee benefits, combines people and technology to power your people with exceptional benefits and HR. Serving companies of all sizes, OneDigital offers employers a sophisticated combination of strategic benefit advisory services, analytics, compliance support, human resources management tools and comprehensive insurance offerings. Headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital has over 1,300 employees throughout the country, serves 38,000 clients and manages nearly $4.5 billion in premiums. OneDigital has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s fastest-growing companies every year since the honor’s inception in 2007. Currently listed as 13th in EBA’s Top 50 Brokers in the Large Employer Group, OneDigital’s experience offers a fresh thinking and strategic perspective that will improve all aspects of plan design and performance.

About Beneflex Insurance Services

Beneflex Insurance Services is an employee benefits agency founded in 2004 by Dan Cattaneo and located in the beautiful coastal town of Santa Barbara, CA. The team of licensed employee benefits professionals and compassionate, customer-care specialists are ready and waiting to assist employers with benefits solutions. Whether groups have a payroll of 40 or 4,000, the health of a business depends on financial strength and employee wellbeing. Beneflex Insurance Services focus on providing custom-tailored benefits packages that protect the health of employees and the bottom line.

