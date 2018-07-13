Police respond to attempted suicide by death row inmate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas police say a death row inmate whose execution was halted last year was taken to the hospital after prison officials told investigators he had attempted suicide.

An Arkansas State Police spokesman said investigators responded Thursday afternoon to to a report of an attempted suicide by convicted murderer Don Davis. State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Friday witnesses told investigators that correctional officers reported Davis had put a razor blade to his throat and was transported to a hospital with injuries.

A prison spokesman said only that Department of Correction security and medical staff responded to an incident involving Davis.

Davis was one of eight inmates Arkansas planned to execute last year. His execution and three others were halted by court rulings.