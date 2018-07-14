RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2018--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Randal Freitag, executive vice president, chief financial officer and head of Individual Life, was recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal and received its 2018 CFOs of the Year Award, honoring the region's most influential executives who exemplify the professionalism, integrity, resilience and mastery of all the financial and people skills that make a great CFO.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005355/en/

Lincoln Financial Group’s Randal Freitag Recieves 2018 CFO of the Year Award from Philadelphia Business Journal (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very pleased that the Philadelphia Business Journal has recognized Randy with this honor,” said Dennis R. Glass, President & CEO, Lincoln Financial Group. “Randy’s combination of integrity, industry expertise and financial stewardship contribute to his positive influence on our company, our industry and the communities we serve.”

Freitag provides executive leadership to Corporate Finance, Risk Management, Treasury, Corporate Tax, Corporate Actuarial, Audit, Procurement and Investor Relations. He works closely with senior leaders throughout the company to develop strategies to position the company for the future. In addition to his role as Lincoln’s chief financial officer, Freitag assumed oversight responsibility for the company’s Life Insurance business in June of 2017.

In 2017, Lincoln achieved record operating earnings per share, reached an all-time high book value per share, and each of Lincoln’s four businesses – Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection and Retirement Plan Services – generated sales or deposit gains. Lincoln also returned nearly $1 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, and this past May the company completed its purchase of Liberty Mutual’s group benefits business.

Freitag joined Lincoln Financial in 1995. Prior to his appointment to CFO in 2011, he served as chief risk officer, responsible for enterprise risk management, capital and liquidity management, equity risk management and treasury. During his tenure at the company, Freitag was also vice president of product risk and profitability management for the Individual Life and Annuities businesses. In that role, his areas of responsibility included financial management, asset liability and equity risk (variable annuity hedging) management.

Freitag earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota and he is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $253 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen and was named one of the Forbes Best Employers for 2018, is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America, and received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

LCN-2174669-071018

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005355/en/

CONTACT: Lincoln Financial Group

Scott Sloat

484-583-1625

Media Relations

scott.sloat@LFG.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING BANKING CONSULTING FINANCE INSURANCE

SOURCE: Lincoln Financial Group

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/13/2018 12:02 PM/DISC: 07/13/2018 12:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005355/en