Chillers Procurement Report: Supply Market Trends and Sourcing Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This procurement report on the chillers category offers supply market insights to identify procurement best practices, sustainability practices, and negotiation strategies that are specific to the category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005248/en/

Chillers Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our procurement reports for the offer a comprehensive analysis of the pricing strategies and category growth drivers that may impact the future supply market scenario. They also provide detailed information on the pricing models and cost-saving opportunities to help buyers minimize procurement spend.

“One of the best procurement practices for the buyers is to identify and engage with suppliers that have proven track record and strong capabilities to execute preventive maintenance activities of chillers,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. “Also, factors such as service assurance and TCO reduction are some of the key objectives of category managers during the procurement of chillers.”

Looking for more procurement insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the chillers market.

The growing demand for frozen food The rapid growth of the industrial sector The increase in the number of data centers

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Report scope snapshot: Chillers market

Market Insights

Regional spend dynamics Regional spend opportunity for suppliers Regional influence on global spend To know more,

Category Pricing Insights

Outlook for input costs Overview of pricing models Volume drivers impacting pricing To know more,

Best Practices

Innovation and success stories Procurement best practices Sustainability practices To know more,

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, , provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005248/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOME GOODS MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING RETAIL

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/13/2018 12:00 PM/DISC: 07/13/2018 12:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005248/en