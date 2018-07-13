Trump stands by 'culture' criticism of European immigration

ELLESBOROUGH, England (AP) — President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture."

During a press conference with British Prime Minster Theresa May on Friday, Trump backtracks on his criticism of his counterpart in an explosive interview released as he began his visit to the country. but he reiterates his belief that Europe's decision to accept migrants from Middle Eastern and African countries is "a very negative thing for Europe."

Standing next to May, Trump acknowledges his comments were "politically not necessarily correct" but says European countries need to "watch themselves."

He says: "You are changing culture, you are changing a lot of things."

May is rebutting Trump, saying the U.K. has a "proud history of welcoming people who are fleeing persecution to our country."