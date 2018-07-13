Paints and Coatings Procurement Report: Market Trends and Procurement Best Practices Insights Now Available From SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This procurement market intelligence report on the paints and coating category offers comprehensive supply market insights to help buyers identify potential cost-saving opportunities.

Our procurement reports for the offer a comprehensive analysis of the category growth drivers, supply market scenario, category pricing strategies, and top suppliers in the category. They also provide detailed information on the pricing models and the regional and global spend opportunities to help the buyers reduce procurement spend.

“One of the procurement best practices for the buyers is to collaborate with suppliers that have nearshore production facilities, as it enables them to achieve cost savings with regards to logistics and inventory costs,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “Also, buyers of paints and coatings must avoid supply shortages by focusing on demand forecasting techniques to analyze the quantity to be procured.”

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the paints and coatings market.

The growth of the construction industry Increased development in residential projects Rise in urbanization

Report scope snapshot: Paints and coatings market

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Best Practices

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

