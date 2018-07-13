EPA aide: Scrutiny of 'politically charged' records requests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief of staff at the Environmental Protection Agency says the agency assigns certain "politically charged" records requests for special review.

A transcript of Ryan Jackson's interview with House Oversight Committee staffers was released Friday. The committee is investigating agency practices under Scott Pruitt, who resigned last week as EPA administrator amid ethical allegations. Jackson testified before Pruitt resigned.

Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings urged the committee to subpoena the EPA over its handling of records requests.

Records requests by environmental groups have produced some of the most damning allegations against Pruitt. Jackson calls one such request, by the Sierra Club, a "fishing expedition."

Jackson acknowledged directing the agency to respond to another records request, from a pork-industry group.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.