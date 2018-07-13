Taiwan wins 10 golds at 2018 Computer Olympiad

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwan captured 10 golds, 11 silvers and 10 bronze medals at the 21st Computer Olympiad, according to the official website of the Computer Olympiad on Friday.



A total of 103 teams from nine countries participated in the 22 games at this year's Computer Olympiad, the website said.



The teams from Taiwan performed particularly well in the games of Chinese Checkers, Chinese Dark Chess, Go 9x9, Mahjong, Nonogram, and Othello 8x8, bagging the top three prizes in those games, the results posted on the website showed.



The Computer Olympiad, hosted by National Taipei University in New Taipei from July 7-13, was held in Taiwan for the second time, the university said in a statement Friday.



The first time Taiwan hosted the international competition was in 2005, when it was hosted by Academia Sinica, Taiwan's leading research institution, the statement said.