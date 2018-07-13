Broward Health North Names Kim Braxl Cole New Chief Financial Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2018--Broward Health has named Kim Braxl Cole, CPA, as chief financial officer of Broward Health North.

In her position as CFO, Cole will be responsible for directing the coordination of onsite financial services to ensure sound fiscal management of Broward Health North. She will work closely with the leadership team to further cultivate an environment of operational efficiency and strong financial results.

“We are excited to welcome Kim to the Broward Health team,” said Beverly Capasso, President/CEO of Broward Health. “She is an experienced, talented executive and she will play a key role in the continuous improvement of our financial outlook, ultimately lessening our dependency on taxpayer subsidies.”

With more than 20 years of financial experience in the healthcare services industry, Cole most recently served as controller of Delray Medical Center. During her tenure, she led a cost-savings initiative as a member of the operations committee that realized an annual savings of almost half a million dollars. She also implemented corporate initiatives that resulted in $2.4 million in budgeted savings.

Prior to that, Cole served as vice president and controller at CareGuide in Coral Springs and was also manager of financial services at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale.

Cole has a Bachelor of Science in both accounting and finance from Florida State University.

About Broward Health

Broward Health, providing service for more than 80 years, is a nationally recognized system in South Florida that offers world-class healthcare to all. The Broward Health system includes the statutory teaching hospital Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Coral Springs, Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital, Broward Health Weston, Broward Health Community Health Services, Broward Health Physician Group, Broward Health Urgent Care, Broward Health International, and Broward Health Foundation. For more information, visit BrowardHealth.org.

