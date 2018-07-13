Continuum Clinical Named an MM&M Top 100 Agency for 2018

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2018--Continuum Clinical, a global patient recruitment and retention company, is proud to announce it was recently named one of the Top 100 agencies of 2018 by MM&M.

The Top 100 list, published annually, is the industry’s defining guide to the agency landscape and features companies both large and small. Since 2016, the Illinois-based Continuum Clinical has grown its revenue by 5.4% and its workforce by 28%, having won work from 17 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical and biotech companies across its 25-year history.

“We attribute much of our consistent success to our unique approach to putting patients first,” said Stanton Kawer, CEO of Continuum Clinical. “We invest in innovation and technology that continues to break down barriers in a field that is traditionally averse to new ideas.”

Continuum’s focus on innovation and the patient experience led to its partnership with Lyft to offer transportation solutions for patients enrolled in clinical trials and led to the development and continued advancement of their proprietary ContinuVue TM data reporting platform. It has also led to other firsts, including being the first and only patient recruitment company to use Snapchat for targeted clinical trial advertising.

“This recognition means a great deal to us,” said Neil Weisman, Executive Vice President of Continuum Clinical. “We occupy a specific, complicated space in healthcare marketing. The challenge of trying to identify and engage patients in clinical research is a daunting task, but for 25 years we have found ways to utilize innovative strategies and outreach tactics that deliver success for our biotech and pharma sponsors time and time again.”

Weisman said Continuum plans to prioritize innovation, focusing on how to use its expertise to positively impact recruitment, retention, and site performance. To that end, Continuum plans to announce new expansions in its partnership with Lyft, powerful updates to its ContinuVue platform, and recently launched a new Rare Disease Solutions focus area, indicating a concentrated shift toward the rare disease and orphan drug development process.

About Continuum Clinical

Continuum Clinical is a global patient recruitment and retention company. With over twenty-five years of experience, Continuum Clinical unites world-class innovators with expertise across disciplines including patient insights, advocacy, site engagement, outreach, and performance metrics. The company understands patient, healthcare professional, and site motivations, and uses these insights to execute proven recruitment and retention strategies. Continuum Clinical prioritizes creative thinking and data-driven strategies to deliver results for life science organizations, meeting study enrollment milestones with unmatched precision. Headquartered in the US, Continuum Clinical has over 135 employees in the US and Europe and an expanded network of resources worldwide. WWW.CONTINUUMCLINICAL.COM

