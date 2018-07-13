This National French Fry Day, ORE-IDA Introduces Potato Pay, the Future of Mealtime Bribery

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2018--ORE-IDA knows it’s hard to get your kids to eat their dinner. Mealtime serves up tantrums and tears regularly. It usually takes some sort of bribe or game to get them to eat that one piece of broccoli. So, why change a method that we all know already works, when it can simply be renamed?

Meet Potato Pay, a new and easy way to get your children to eat their dinner. Each fry is a piece of crispy golden currency designed to be the most satisfying bribery tool possible. Just pay your child with the ORE-IDA fries they love to eat, in return for bites of the foods that they don’t. For example, one bite of chicken = one fry, a mushroom = three fries and a spoonful of quinoa = five fries. Refer to the easy-to-use mealtime bribery chart, or “Frynancial Guide,” to see the fry value of various food items.

The idea for Potato Pay is simple yet powerful —mealtime is a real struggle for parents. Whether it is a bad mood or a newfound dislike of a vegetable, there are a lot of obstacles that can derail a meal or make it a battle. ORE-IDA is giving parents a little more control, so their kids can be full and happy.

To celebrate National French Fry Day and the launch of Potato Pay, ORE-IDA will be giving parents nationwide this crispy golden currency— for free this weekend only! Parents can get a free bag of ORE-IDA GOLDEN CRINKLES while supplies last using the link here: https://ibotta.com/rebates?q=Ore-Ida%20Fries.

ORE-IDA Potato Pay will be supported with a TV and digital campaign. Learn more about Potato Pay and the benefits of this new crispy currency here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8ZUvU_SW-I&feature=youtu.be

ABOUT ORE-IDA

ORE-IDA is the nation’s leading brand of frozen potatoes, inventor of Tater Tots potatoes and maker of America’s Favorite French Fry*. Since 1952, people have counted on the ORE-IDA brand for quality, great-tasting, and convenient foods families love. ORE-IDA® frozen potato varieties include Golden Crinkles® fries, Golden Fries™, Steak Fries, Tater Tots® potatoes, Hash Brown and Steam n’ Mash® potatoes.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world. A globally trusted producer of delicious foods, The Kraft Heinz Company provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions, whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. The Company’s iconic brands include Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, MaxwellHouse, Ore-Ida, OscarMayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero,Smart Ones and Velveeta. The Kraft Heinz Company is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

