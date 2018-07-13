Aziyo Partners with SurGenTec for Minimally Invasive Bone Graft Delivery

SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2018--Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a fully integrated regenerative medicine company, announced today it has entered into a co-marketing agreement with SurGenTec , a privately-owned medical device company based in Boca Raton, FL. The Company will supply ViBone, its proprietary bone repair product, to SurGenTec for marketing and distribution with its patented GraftGun universal graft delivery system.

ViBone, a viable bone allograft produced by Aziyo Biologics, is now available for use with SurGenTec’s minimally invasive bone graft delivery system, GraftGun. The system is designed to allow for universal, quick and accurate bone graft delivery to a surgical site. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As we continue to grow our portfolio of proprietary orthopedic surgery products, innovative partnerships like this allow us to expand the reach of our product marketing and distribution in a very rapid and efficient way,” said Darryl Roberts, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and General Manager, Musculoskeletal Products. “The GraftGun system is an optimal device to deliver ViBone, enabling a next generation viable bone graft to be easily delivered and used in challenging surgeries.”

This co-marketing agreement calls for Aziyo to provide its viable bone matrix product, ViBone, to SurGenTec for use with the GraftGun System. ViBone pre-filled cartridges will be marketed through the SurGenTec distribution network.

Travis Greenhalgh, Founder and CEO of SurGenTec added, “Our Company is focused on creating intuitive solutions to improve the quality of life for patients. ViBone complements our GraftGun system by providing surgeons and patients with a bone matrix product that is as close as possible to the gold standard of autograft. This unique combination offering of ViBone and GraftGun pre-filled cartridges will significantly reduce time in the operating room.”

ViBone was launched in 2017 as a better option for bone repair procedures. The advanced science and proprietary product processing was designed for handling and clinical performance closer to that of autograft. Similarly, SurGenTec’s patented GraftGun system was also launched in 2017 with a focus on improving delivery of intraoperative bone graft materials. Both products have been used in numerous orthopedic procedures and continue to see strong market adoption.

About

ViBone is a next generation viable bone matrix that was designed to perform and handle more like high quality autograft. The proprietary manufacturing process was designed to optimally protect the tissue environment with less disruption. ViBone is based on science that brings bone grafting closer to meeting the surgeon and patient’s needs and provides a better option for bone repair. To learn more about ViBone, visit www.Aziyo.com/ViBone/.

About

GraftGun is part of SurGenTec’s Graft Delivery System (GDS). It is designed to allow for universal, quick and accurate bone graft delivery to a surgical site without the problems of a traditional funnel. Its patented, controlled release method is designed to safely dispense bone graft with enough pressure to easily fill any bone void during bone graft surgery. The GraftGun GDS includes SurGenTec’s loading device technology, which provides surgeons the freedom to choose the bone graft that best suits their needs. To learn more about the GraftGun system, visit www.SurGenTec.com/GraftGun.php.

About

Aziyo Biologics is a fully integrated, commercially oriented regenerative medicine company. Since its founding in 2015 the Company has expanded through acquisitions and strategic partnerships, creating a high growth commercial entity. Its proprietary products are used in orthopedic, cardiovascular and other medical specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

About

SurGenTec is a privately-owned medical device company based out of Boca Raton, FL that strives to bring the next level of technology to the spine and orthopedic industry. SurGenTec develops and manufactures innovative products with patient and surgeon safety at the heart of everything they do. For more information, visit www.SurGenTec.com.

