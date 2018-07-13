Continuing to elevate and deliver an exciting and versatile selection of epicurean offerings with excellent services, Café Un Deux Trois at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei presents Parfait Weekend Afternoon Tea to regale guests with a delightful dining experience.

Designed by Executive Pastry Chef Yam Lok Hin, the semi-buffet Parfait Weekend Afternoon Tea offers a dessert bar with an array of sweets such as Chocolate Earl Grey Tart, Raspberry Choux, Hokkaido Cheese Cake as well as the exquisitely delicious parfait, to keep you cool amidst the hot summer days! Available every weekend from 3pm to 5:30pm. Priced at TWD 1,080+10% per person.

“Parfait” is the French word for “Perfect” and is also a type of ice cream where guests may add different toppings and sauces according to their personal preferences. Café Un Deux Trois offers Vanilla Parfait and strawberry coulis, mango coulis, chocolate pearl and other tempting toppings for guests to create their own frozen dessert! In addition to the dessert buffet, a selection of savoury items such as Foie gras torchon macaron, Truffle croque monsieur, Avocado and tomato tartlet are available for guests to enjoy.

With nearly 20 years of background in crafting exquisite pastries, Chef Hin has built his career at various international restaurants such as Michelin three-star restaurant, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Beijing and San Francisco. Solely focusing on the flavours of the ingredients to achieve a balanced harmony is Chef Hin’s iron principles in the kitchen. Taking advantage of the abundance and variety of fruits in Taiwan, Chef Hin is set to explore exquisite flavours with the aim to delight every palate and entice the senses of guests in Taipei.