Five Best Practices for Effective Patient Engagement in the Healthcare Industry - A Quantzig Whitepaper

At present, most patients want to be involved in their healthcare decision-making process, and those who are engaged in the patient-care process tend to be more satisfied and healthier with the treatment. By concentrating on care quality and safety as parts of the patient engagement, as well as using patient-centered care strategies to drive patient satisfaction and care access, healthcare professionals can work towards a better patient experience. In this whitepaper, Quantzig lists the five best practices for effective patient engagement in the healthcare industry.

“Incorporating an ideal patient engagement system can improve outcomes for companies in the healthcare industry,” says an expert from Quantzig.

Best practices for effective patient engagement in the healthcare industry

Equal focus on all patients: Being active with high-risk patients is just the basic part of patient engagement. Providers should not arrange systems that rank a particular group of patients over another. Implementing an automated patient engagement platform allows healthcare companies to be involved in daily dialogue with all patients, not just those deemed to be at high-risk. Invest in real-time risk assessment: With the help of an online patient engagement platform which enables real-time risk assessment of patients, healthcare providers can reply quickly to patient needs and avoid an escalation of complications and costs. When connectivity with patients is amplified, it results in a positive impact on care management performance. Prioritize care quality and service: Daily engagement allows providers and patients to communicate concerns and questions and address problems rapidly before a small problem becomes a big one. This tailored, high-touch communication and support not only recovers outcomes, it provides a level of service that treats the patient as if he or she were the most important person in the world. To know more,

