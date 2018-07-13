Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 13, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Spotty showers;28;24;A shower;27;24;SW;14;86%;87%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;43;32;Mostly sunny, warm;42;32;NW;10;43%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;35;23;Sunny and breezy;36;23;W;32;45%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, humid;28;22;Sunny and humid;28;21;ESE;14;68%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;Partly sunny;24;14;NNE;8;63%;6%;7

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;19;11;A bit of rain;18;11;SE;11;66%;83%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;44;30;Sunshine, very hot;45;29;SSW;10;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;NNE;10;56%;73%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;Sunny and very warm;29;19;NE;15;63%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Humid with sunshine;35;25;Mostly sunny, humid;34;24;N;17;43%;25%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;10;A morning shower;16;12;ENE;19;80%;82%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;45;26;Sunny and very warm;44;27;ESE;13;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;36;24;Mostly cloudy;33;25;SSW;14;60%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;25;21;A stray t-shower;26;21;W;26;73%;66%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;32;27;A shower in the p.m.;31;27;SW;14;76%;84%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;Sunny and delightful;29;23;SW;12;56%;0%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;29;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;ESE;9;75%;70%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, humid;28;17;Mostly sunny;28;17;WNW;11;53%;10%;9

Berlin, Germany;Warmer with some sun;27;16;Nice with some sun;26;14;N;12;59%;32%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;18;9;A couple of showers;18;9;ESE;13;72%;72%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;12;Increasing clouds;27;11;E;13;41%;2%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Partly sunny;29;17;NW;16;44%;14%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny;26;14;N;7;61%;33%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Humid with some sun;30;18;Sunshine, pleasant;29;17;E;9;58%;60%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;27;17;Sunshine and nice;28;16;NNW;15;42%;10%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;16;11;Partly sunny, nice;19;11;SW;12;79%;8%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;17;Sunny intervals;29;18;NW;9;34%;22%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;WSW;10;64%;4%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;Sunny and very warm;37;25;WNW;16;35%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers;16;7;Mostly sunny;15;7;SE;16;68%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ESE;6;62%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;36;27;Cloudy and breezy;35;27;SW;24;55%;75%;4

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, hot;32;24;A t-storm around;29;23;SSW;10;72%;81%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;31;26;Overcast, a shower;30;26;WSW;17;76%;88%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;25;14;Plenty of sunshine;21;14;NW;13;53%;6%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;29;25;Partly sunny;30;26;WNW;10;73%;27%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;36;26;Warm with sunshine;37;26;S;13;54%;11%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;30;21;A morning shower;29;21;SSE;16;72%;46%;8

Delhi, India;A little p.m. rain;34;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;28;ESE;9;79%;78%;3

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;31;17;Sunny;34;18;S;11;35%;15%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or two;35;28;A little a.m. rain;35;27;SSE;11;65%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;20;Nice with some sun;31;21;SE;8;50%;17%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A t-storm in spots;19;11;Nice with some sun;23;14;WSW;16;63%;44%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;40;23;Sunny and hot;40;23;NNE;11;17%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;26;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;W;12;66%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;NW;8;82%;79%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;20;9;Increasing clouds;19;9;E;8;53%;29%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;12;73%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Humid with some sun;27;14;A couple of t-storms;24;15;NNW;10;71%;80%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;31;25;Cloudy with showers;31;24;WSW;22;85%;98%;4

Hong Kong, China;Showers, some heavy;29;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;27;E;20;82%;91%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;ENE;22;61%;56%;8

Hyderabad, India;Periods of rain;28;22;Periods of rain;27;22;W;15;81%;85%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;33;26;A t-storm in spots;35;27;E;16;71%;70%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;29;23;A t-storm in spots;29;22;NE;15;72%;53%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;NNW;8;56%;78%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;41;29;Sunny and very warm;39;29;N;14;42%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;A stray t-shower;15;7;SSE;7;58%;75%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;20;Sunny and hot;38;21;NNE;8;20%;3%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;32;28;Partly sunny;33;28;SW;14;59%;24%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;19;Heavy thunderstorms;28;20;S;7;83%;93%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and warm;39;28;Sunny and very warm;40;28;N;21;24%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, humid;30;16;Partly sunny;25;14;WSW;12;58%;67%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;33;27;Partly sunny, warm;33;28;ENE;23;55%;8%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;31;21;Sunny and nice;31;20;WSW;11;56%;14%;9

Kolkata, India;Showers around;34;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SSE;12;76%;78%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;ENE;7;75%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;13;-4;A passing shower;12;-3;S;11;41%;82%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm around;29;24;SW;12;79%;79%;10

Lima, Peru;Periods of sun;20;16;Partly sunny;20;16;S;13;74%;26%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, pleasant;24;17;Low clouds breaking;24;17;W;12;68%;27%;10

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;26;16;Partly sunny;27;16;SSW;9;54%;27%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then some sun;31;20;Fog to sun;31;21;S;9;54%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny;27;19;SSW;13;68%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;35;18;Sunny and very warm;34;17;W;9;31%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;A t-storm around;32;27;SW;12;68%;55%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;24;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;ENE;6;76%;80%;9

Manila, Philippines;Periods of rain;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;SSW;16;84%;94%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;13;5;Sunny;14;5;NNW;12;64%;2%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;SSW;8;59%;84%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A shower or two;32;24;ESE;10;66%;70%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and a t-storm;23;13;Thunderstorms;23;15;SW;9;77%;84%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;SSW;22;73%;82%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;15;10;High clouds;18;11;WNW;14;81%;14%;1

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;30;19;Cloudy;29;20;S;6;64%;63%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;25;16;Partly sunny;26;18;SSW;8;59%;41%;7

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;30;27;Cloudy, downpours;30;27;WSW;20;85%;90%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Rain and drizzle;21;12;Cloudy with a shower;21;13;SSE;10;72%;63%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny and hot;32;23;WSW;12;50%;67%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;38;24;Sunny and very hot;39;25;W;15;34%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;30;17;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;17;NE;15;75%;72%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds;34;23;Sun and clouds, hot;36;24;NNE;9;58%;7%;10

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;29;14;Periods of sun;27;12;SSE;10;54%;26%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;31;17;An afternoon shower;30;18;SSE;11;61%;45%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;28;25;A morning shower;28;26;ENE;20;82%;63%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;NNW;9;81%;80%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;E;9;68%;26%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;A thunderstorm;28;16;NE;10;53%;53%;8

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;11;Afternoon showers;17;10;SSW;19;71%;100%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;32;26;A few showers;31;25;SW;19;75%;95%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Decreasing clouds;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SSE;24;84%;72%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;34;23;Mostly sunny;35;23;ESE;8;46%;15%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer with some sun;26;15;A t-storm in spots;27;15;N;11;49%;45%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm around;33;22;Partly sunny, humid;31;22;S;13;72%;23%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;23;11;Nice with some sun;23;10;SE;13;44%;33%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;NNE;14;64%;27%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;SSE;13;65%;57%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Occasional rain;12;7;A morning shower;11;9;N;7;81%;77%;1

Riga, Latvia;Thunderstorms;24;17;A thunderstorm;25;16;N;10;76%;81%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;NNE;8;69%;3%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;41;31;Partly sunny;43;33;SSW;9;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and humid;32;18;Plenty of sun;35;19;NW;10;43%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;26;16;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;NE;10;67%;27%;4

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;21;14;Fog, then sun;20;14;W;18;75%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;Periods of sun;26;19;ENE;12;68%;66%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;E;24;75%;75%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with some sun;27;19;Nice with some sun;26;20;N;11;75%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;Turning cloudy;29;15;W;12;26%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;21;6;Mostly cloudy;16;6;NW;5;61%;66%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;23;Nice with sunshine;30;24;NNE;9;70%;55%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;13;Low clouds breaking;27;14;NNW;9;56%;5%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;28;15;Mostly sunny;28;16;NNE;11;54%;2%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Low clouds breaking;31;24;Decreasing clouds;32;24;WSW;9;65%;32%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;Partly sunny, warm;34;27;SSE;18;58%;9%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun;32;27;A morning shower;32;27;SSE;17;73%;75%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;27;15;Mostly sunny;25;14;W;15;60%;27%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;30;26;Some sun, a shower;31;26;ENE;20;69%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;Partly sunny;27;14;SSW;10;46%;42%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;17;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;W;15;52%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;More sun than clouds;34;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;ESE;21;57%;39%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A heavy thunderstorm;24;16;A thunderstorm;24;15;N;11;71%;58%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;39;25;Mostly sunny and hot;39;24;SSE;12;20%;2%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;33;20;Thunderstorms;31;21;N;12;69%;95%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;41;25;Sunny and very warm;39;26;E;11;11%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;SSW;18;57%;2%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and humid;33;20;Sunny and humid;33;21;ENE;9;47%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;33;26;Sunshine, hot, humid;35;26;SSE;14;62%;24%;11

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;27;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;NNE;9;72%;57%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;36;26;Sunny and nice;35;26;SE;9;37%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;42;26;Sunny and hot;37;24;WNW;14;43%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;8;Increasing clouds;25;14;ESE;9;40%;51%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and delightful;25;14;Brilliant sunshine;28;18;N;9;46%;0%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Mostly sunny;29;16;NW;12;40%;19%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;8;71%;86%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;22;15;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;16;N;9;82%;91%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;24;16;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;16;NW;23;76%;92%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;12;8;Mostly sunny;14;8;ENE;12;79%;26%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain;30;25;Rain;29;25;SW;16;82%;91%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;38;21;Turning cloudy, warm;35;19;NE;7;41%;44%;11

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather