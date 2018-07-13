Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Spotty showers;82;75;A shower;81;75;SW;9;86%;87%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;109;90;Mostly sunny, warm;108;90;NW;6;43%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;95;74;Sunny and breezy;96;73;W;20;45%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, humid;83;72;Sunny and humid;82;71;ESE;9;68%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;73;55;Partly sunny;75;56;NNE;5;63%;6%;7

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;67;52;A bit of rain;64;52;SE;7;66%;83%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;112;85;Sunshine, very hot;113;85;SSW;6;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;61;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;NNE;6;56%;73%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;Sunny and very warm;83;67;NE;9;63%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Humid with sunshine;94;77;Mostly sunny, humid;93;75;N;11;43%;25%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;58;50;A morning shower;60;54;ENE;12;80%;82%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;112;79;Sunny and very warm;112;81;ESE;8;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;97;76;Mostly cloudy;91;76;SSW;9;60%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;77;70;A stray t-shower;79;70;W;16;73%;66%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;89;81;A shower in the p.m.;87;80;SW;9;76%;84%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;86;72;Sunny and delightful;85;73;SW;7;56%;0%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;84;75;A t-storm or two;88;75;ESE;6;75%;70%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, humid;82;63;Mostly sunny;83;63;WNW;7;53%;10%;9

Berlin, Germany;Warmer with some sun;80;61;Nice with some sun;78;57;N;8;59%;32%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;64;49;A couple of showers;65;49;ESE;8;72%;72%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;80;53;Increasing clouds;80;53;E;8;41%;2%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;81;63;Partly sunny;84;63;NW;10;44%;14%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;78;58;Partly sunny;79;57;N;5;61%;33%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Humid with some sun;86;65;Sunshine, pleasant;84;63;E;5;58%;60%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;81;62;Sunshine and nice;83;61;NNW;9;42%;10%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;61;52;Partly sunny, nice;67;53;SW;7;79%;8%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;84;62;Sunny intervals;85;64;NW;6;34%;22%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;89;75;Partly sunny;90;76;WSW;6;64%;4%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;Sunny and very warm;99;77;WNW;10;35%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers;61;44;Mostly sunny;59;44;SE;10;68%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;78;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;ESE;4;62%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;97;80;Cloudy and breezy;96;81;SW;15;55%;75%;4

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, hot;90;75;A t-storm around;84;73;SSW;6;72%;81%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;87;80;Overcast, a shower;86;79;WSW;11;76%;88%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;77;57;Plenty of sunshine;70;56;NW;8;53%;6%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;84;78;Partly sunny;86;79;WNW;6;73%;27%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;96;78;Warm with sunshine;99;79;S;8;54%;11%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;86;70;A morning shower;85;69;SSE;10;72%;46%;8

Delhi, India;A little p.m. rain;93;80;A stray thunderstorm;91;82;ESE;5;79%;78%;3

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;88;63;Sunny;94;65;S;7;35%;15%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or two;95;82;A little a.m. rain;94;81;SSE;7;65%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;68;Nice with some sun;88;69;SE;5;50%;17%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A t-storm in spots;67;52;Nice with some sun;73;57;WSW;10;63%;44%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;104;73;Sunny and hot;104;74;NNE;7;17%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;79;65;Sunny and pleasant;81;66;W;7;66%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;93;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;NW;5;82%;79%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;67;47;Increasing clouds;67;49;E;5;53%;29%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;E;7;73%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Humid with some sun;80;57;A couple of t-storms;75;59;NNW;6;71%;80%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;88;77;Cloudy with showers;88;74;WSW;14;85%;98%;4

Hong Kong, China;Showers, some heavy;85;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;80;E;12;82%;91%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;88;77;Partly sunny;88;78;ENE;13;61%;56%;8

Hyderabad, India;Periods of rain;82;72;Periods of rain;81;72;W;9;81%;85%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;91;79;A t-storm in spots;95;80;E;10;71%;70%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;84;73;A t-storm in spots;84;71;NE;9;72%;53%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;75;A shower in the p.m.;91;74;NNW;5;56%;78%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;105;84;Sunny and very warm;102;84;N;9;42%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;63;44;A stray t-shower;60;44;SSE;4;58%;75%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;69;Sunny and hot;100;69;NNE;5;20%;3%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;90;82;Partly sunny;91;82;SW;9;59%;24%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;84;67;Heavy thunderstorms;82;67;S;4;83%;93%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and warm;103;82;Sunny and very warm;105;82;N;13;24%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, humid;85;60;Partly sunny;77;58;WSW;7;58%;67%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;91;80;Partly sunny, warm;92;82;ENE;15;55%;8%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;89;69;Sunny and nice;88;68;WSW;7;56%;14%;9

Kolkata, India;Showers around;93;80;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SSE;7;76%;78%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;76;A t-storm around;91;75;ENE;5;75%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;55;24;A passing shower;54;26;S;7;41%;82%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A t-storm around;83;75;SW;8;79%;79%;10

Lima, Peru;Periods of sun;67;61;Partly sunny;67;61;S;8;74%;26%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, pleasant;75;62;Low clouds breaking;75;63;W;7;68%;27%;10

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;78;61;Partly sunny;80;60;SSW;6;54%;27%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then some sun;88;68;Fog to sun;87;70;S;5;54%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;80;67;Mostly sunny;80;67;SSW;8;68%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;95;65;Sunny and very warm;94;63;W;5;31%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;82;A t-storm around;89;81;SW;8;68%;55%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;75;A p.m. shower or two;87;75;ENE;3;76%;80%;9

Manila, Philippines;Periods of rain;83;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;SSW;10;84%;94%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;55;41;Sunny;57;41;NNW;7;64%;2%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;SSW;5;59%;84%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;A shower or two;90;75;ESE;6;66%;70%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and a t-storm;74;56;Thunderstorms;74;59;SW;6;77%;84%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;82;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;75;SSW;14;73%;82%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;59;50;High clouds;65;51;WNW;9;81%;14%;1

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;86;66;Cloudy;84;68;S;4;64%;63%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;77;62;Partly sunny;80;65;SSW;5;59%;41%;7

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;86;80;Cloudy, downpours;85;80;WSW;12;85%;90%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Rain and drizzle;71;54;Cloudy with a shower;70;55;SSE;6;72%;63%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;84;68;Partly sunny and hot;90;74;WSW;7;50%;67%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;101;75;Sunny and very hot;102;76;W;9;34%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;86;63;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;62;NE;10;75%;72%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds;92;74;Sun and clouds, hot;96;75;NNE;6;58%;7%;10

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;84;57;Periods of sun;80;54;SSE;6;54%;26%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;88;63;An afternoon shower;87;64;SSE;7;61%;45%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;78;A morning shower;83;78;ENE;13;82%;63%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;77;A shower or t-storm;87;77;NNW;6;81%;80%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;87;73;Mostly sunny, nice;90;73;E;6;68%;26%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;80;61;A thunderstorm;82;61;NE;6;53%;53%;8

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;64;51;Afternoon showers;63;49;SSW;12;71%;100%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;90;79;A few showers;88;77;SW;12;75%;95%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Decreasing clouds;83;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;SSE;15;84%;72%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;93;73;Mostly sunny;95;74;ESE;5;46%;15%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer with some sun;79;58;A t-storm in spots;80;59;N;7;49%;45%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm around;91;72;Partly sunny, humid;88;72;S;8;72%;23%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;74;51;Nice with some sun;73;50;SE;8;44%;33%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;74;60;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;NNE;9;64%;27%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;69;Partly sunny, nice;83;71;SSE;8;65%;57%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Occasional rain;53;45;A morning shower;51;48;N;4;81%;77%;1

Riga, Latvia;Thunderstorms;75;63;A thunderstorm;77;61;N;6;76%;81%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;76;64;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;NNE;5;69%;3%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;105;87;Partly sunny;110;92;SSW;6;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and humid;90;65;Plenty of sun;94;66;NW;6;43%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;79;60;Clouds and sun, nice;79;59;NE;6;67%;27%;4

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;70;58;Fog, then sun;68;58;W;11;75%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;Periods of sun;79;67;ENE;8;68%;66%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;78;A shower or two;85;79;E;15;75%;75%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with some sun;80;67;Nice with some sun;80;67;N;7;75%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;82;57;Turning cloudy;84;59;W;7;26%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;70;43;Mostly cloudy;60;42;NW;3;61%;66%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;74;Nice with sunshine;87;75;NNE;5;70%;55%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;81;56;Low clouds breaking;80;56;NNW;6;56%;5%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;82;60;Mostly sunny;82;61;NNE;7;54%;2%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Low clouds breaking;87;75;Decreasing clouds;90;75;WSW;6;65%;32%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;Partly sunny, warm;93;81;SSE;11;58%;9%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun;90;81;A morning shower;89;81;SSE;11;73%;75%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;81;59;Mostly sunny;78;58;W;9;60%;27%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;86;79;Some sun, a shower;88;79;ENE;12;69%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;82;57;Partly sunny;81;58;SSW;6;46%;42%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;63;45;Plenty of sunshine;62;42;W;9;52%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;More sun than clouds;93;78;Mostly sunny;95;78;ESE;13;57%;39%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A heavy thunderstorm;75;60;A thunderstorm;75;59;N;7;71%;58%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;103;76;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SSE;8;20%;2%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;92;68;Thunderstorms;88;69;N;8;69%;95%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;107;78;Sunny and very warm;102;79;E;7;11%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;Mostly sunny, nice;88;78;SSW;11;57%;2%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and humid;91;67;Sunny and humid;92;69;ENE;5;47%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;91;79;Sunshine, hot, humid;95;79;SSE;9;62%;24%;11

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;81;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;70;NNE;6;72%;57%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;97;79;Sunny and nice;95;78;SE;6;37%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;108;79;Sunny and hot;99;75;WNW;9;43%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;46;Increasing clouds;78;57;ESE;5;40%;51%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and delightful;77;57;Brilliant sunshine;82;64;N;5;46%;0%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;Mostly sunny;83;61;NW;7;40%;19%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;S;5;71%;86%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;72;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;61;N;6;82%;91%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;75;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;60;NW;14;76%;92%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;54;47;Mostly sunny;57;47;ENE;8;79%;26%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain;86;77;Rain;85;77;SW;10;82%;91%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;101;70;Turning cloudy, warm;95;66;NE;4;41%;44%;11

