A day after arrest, Stormy Daniels dances but doesn't touch

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.

Daniels performed for about 20 minutes at Vanity Gentlemen's Club in Columbus late Friday, baring her breasts but not physically interacting with any patrons. A host warned several times beforehand there would be no touching.

Daniels was arrested Wednesday night and accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers' faces against her bare breasts during her strip club performance. Prosecutors later dropped the charges.

Daniels' lawyer wants an investigation into the arrest. He says some of the officers had social media pages that appeared to be very much in favor of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly denied having an affair with Daniels.

Columbus police say the officers' motivations will be reviewed.