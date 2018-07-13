BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance

%bytitle(By The Associated Press%)
|Super Rugby
|Australia Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|x-New South Wales
|15 9
|1
|5 526 405
|44
|Melbourne
|15 7
|0
|8 403 418
|35
|ACT
|15 6
|0
|9 353 391
|30
|Queensland
|16 6
|0 10 389 501
|28
|Sunwolves
|16 3
|0 13 404 664
|14
|New Zealand Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|x-Crusaders
|15 13 0
|2 488 278
|58
|y-Hurricanes
|16 11 0
|5 474 343
|51
|y-Chiefs
|16 11 0
|5 463 368
|49
|y-Highlanders
|15 9
|0
|6 394 408
|40
|Blues
|15 4
|0 11 361 455
|22
|South Africa Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|y-Lions
|15 8
|0
|7 481 423
|41
|Jaquares
|15 9
|0
|6 399 398
|38
|Sharks
|15 6
|1
|8 417 432
|32
|Stormers
|16 6
|0 10 390 423
|29
|Bulls
|15 6
|0
|9 429 464
|29
x-clinched 1st place in conference
y-clinched wild-card spot
|Round 19
|All Times GMT
|Friday, July 13
|Waikato, New Zealand
Chiefs 28, Hurricanes 24
|Brisbane, Australia
Queensland 48, Sunwolves 27
|Saturday, July 14
|Dunedin, New Zealand
Highlanders vs. Melbourne, 0515
|Christchurch, New Zealand
Crusaders vs. Blues, 0735
|Sydney
New South Wales vs. ACT, 0945
|Johannesburg
Lions vs. Bulls, 1305
|Durban, South Africa
Sharks vs. Jaguares, 1515
Bye: Stormers
(regular season ends)
|Playoffs
|Quarterfinals
|Christchurch, New Zealand
Crusaders vs. TBD
|Sydney
New South Wales vs. TBD
Hurricanes vs. Chiefs, 0935
(one other venue, teams TBD)
|Semifinals
|Saturday, July 28
Quarterfinal winners at homes of highest-ranked winners
|Final
|Saturday, Aug. 4
Semifinal winners at home of highest-ranked winner