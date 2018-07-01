Taiwanese-American cellist Judy Kang performs with Celine Dion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – While Canadian pop superstar Celine Dion attracts full public attention with her first-ever performances in Taiwan this week, Taiwanese-American cellist Judy Kang (康瑋倫) has been sharing the spotlight.

Kang was born in Taiwan, started studying music at an early age, and emigrated with her family to the United States when she was 16. She was the first to graduate from the University of Southern California with both piano and cello as chief subjects, the Central News Agency reported.

On her 27th birthday, she was invited to audition for Celine Dion’s orchestra, which involved a drive from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, and she was chosen out of a hundred candidates, she told a news conference in Taipei Friday. Since then, she has been playing the cello with the pop diva for four years.

During Wednesday’s concert at the Taipei Arena, Dion introduced Kang to her Taiwanese audience.

According to Kang, the star once met her parents after a concert in Las Vegas and thanked them for allowing their daughter to join her band. Dion was a true professional and a friendly person, CNA quoted Kang as saying.

Dion – and Kang – have scheduled concerts in Taipei on July 11, 13 and 14.