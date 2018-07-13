  1. Home
Applying to hire foreign workers to go fully online: Taiwan MOL

By  Central News Agency
2018/07/13 18:50

Vietnamese workers arriving in Taiwan. (By Central News Agency)

The Ministry of Labor (MOL) announced Friday that it plans to only accept online applications from employers to recruit, employ and transfer migrant workers starting in 2019 in a bid to go paper-free.

The exact date in 2019 when the move will be put in place has yet to be decided and will be determined in conjunction with relevant laws, the agency said.

Chiu Yueh-yun, the head of the MOL's Workforce Development Agency Cross-Border Workforce Affairs Center, said in an interview that 89 percent of applications were already being done online as of May 2018.

With the online service already being used in such a high number of cases, it made sense to accept only online applications for permits to recruit, employ and transfer migrant workers starting next year, Chiu said.

The online application website can be found at https://fwapply.wda.gov.tw

Employers can use the save function in the system to save details they enter for up to seven days, Chiu said.

When using the online system, applicants need to receive a case receipt number to make sure that the process is carried through successfully, Chiu said. (By Yu Hsiao-han and William Yen)
