2018 Taiwan Gourmet Month to satisfy your taste buds with ‘seafood congee’ feast!

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A feast of seafood congee prepared by seven major hotels was held by the Taiwan Visitors Association on July 10 in a warm-up event for the upcoming "Taiwan Culinary Exhibition" taking place at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1 between August 10 and 13.

Unlike past events, this year the food expo will expand beyond the four-day exhibition and feature “Taiwan Gourmet Month” throughout August, during which limited-time delicacies will be available at a total of 21 hotels. Travelers visiting Taiwan are invited to seize the opportunity to relish in the gastronomic carnival at the participating hotels.

As an island boasting aquatic products and in line with the government’s “Year of Bay Tourism” campaign, Taiwan will present a variety of seafood congee seeking to live up to its reputation as a “kingdom of the sea” for the gourmet month.

A mouth-watering serving of seafood congee (Photo by FB 2018 Taiwan Culinary Exhibition)

The delectable cuisine showcased at the event spotlighted fresh crabs, milkfish, and a great deal of seafood stewed in chicken broth or seaweed-based soup with Taiwanese or Cantonese styles – promising to make people’s mouth water.

According to the organizers, this year visitors will also have a chance to try their hand cooking dishes on the instructions of chefs in five sessions. What’s more, an area dedicated to Muslim cuisine will introduce to the visitors Taiwan’s efforts in promoting halal restaurants and creating a Muslim-friendly tourism environment.

Admission tickets to the 2018 Taiwan Culinary Exhibition can now been booked through ibon, FamiPort, Life-ET, OK.go, and udn platforms.