Opposition storms Zimbabwe police post amid early voting

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Opposition supporters have stormed a police camp in Zimbabwe where officers were voting ahead of this month's historic election without election officials present.

The voting shown on video circulating on social media has alarmed some in a country whose new president has pledged to break with the past of elections marked by allegations of fraud.

Police and soldiers who will be on duty during the July 30 election are allowed to vote earlier, but the process has faced vote-rigging allegations, with officers allegedly forced to support the ruling party while commanders watch.

The Zimbabwe election commission's chief officer at first denied Thursday's voting took place, then reversed himself after police acknowledged some officers were voting.

The election is the first after longtime leader Robert Mugabe stepped down late last year.