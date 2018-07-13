Widow of Chinese Nobel laureate unlikely to attend memorial

In this July 12, 2018, photo provided on July 13, 2018, by Tienchi Martin-Liao, Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, stands in
Protesters hold pictures of late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo during a protest outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, Friday, Jul
Protesters hold pictures of late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo during a protest outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, Friday, Jul
In this July 12, 2018, photo provided on July 13, 2018, by Tienchi Martin-Liao, Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, holds an
In this Thursday, July 12, 2018, photo provided Friday, July 13, 2018, by Tienchi Martin-Liao, Liu Xia, right, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize laureate
A banner of with picture of late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo is displayed during a protest outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong
A protester holds a picture of imprisoned and prominent Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang during a protest outside the Chinese liaison office
Protesters hold pictures of late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, left, and imprisoned and a prominent Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzh
A protester throws paper moneys as she pays respect to late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo during a protest outside the Chinese liaison offic
A protester pays respect to late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo during a protest outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, Friday, Jul
Protesters hold placards with picture of late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo during a protest in Hong Kong, Friday, July 13, 2018, to mark th
BEIJING (AP) — Memorials are planned in Hong Kong and Germany to commemorate the first anniversary of Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo's death in custody.
Friday marks one year since Liu died of liver cancer while serving an 11-year prison sentence for inciting subversion. But his widow Liu Xia will be noticeably absent from any public events.
After being held under de-facto house arrest for eight years, Liu was unexpectedly allowed to leave Beijing for Berlin on Tuesday following persistent international calls for her release.
Tienchi Martin-Liao, a Germany-based writer, said Liu was in "really good spirits" but will not be appearing publicly for "reasons that have nothing to do with her health." Rights groups have said that Liu will feel pressured to remain silent while her brother remains in China.