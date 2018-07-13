AirAsia begins new flight route between Clark, Philippines and Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Malaysian budget airline AirAsia began a new flight route on July 13, connecting northern Taiwan with Clark, Pampanga province, reported ABS CBN.

The route will fly from Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan to Clark International Airport, Philippines three times per week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Clark International Airport is located 80 kilometers northwest of Manila and is a major airport servicing central and northern Luzon island.

The move is part of AirAsia's expansion efforts, as the airline aspires to increase its fleet from 20 to 70 airplanes in the coming years.

"Our return to international skies via Clark hub reaffirms our commitment to travelers in Central and Northern Luzon and Metro Manila who truly deserve nothing but only the best quality service, affordable airfare and efficient connectivity," said AirAsia Philippines CEO, Captain Dexter Comendador, according to ABS-CBN.

Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on July 12 that it will expand its visa-free entry for citizens of the Philippines for another year.