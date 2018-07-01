  1. Home
Taiwan calls on China to accept reality and respect Taiwanese public opinion

Former KMT Chairman Lien Chan met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing Friday

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/13 16:29

Former KMT Chairman Lien Chan (center) and his wife meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a reaction to Friday morning’s meeting in Beijing between former Kuomintang Chairman Lien Chan (連戰) and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平), the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) called on China to accept cross-strait reality and to respect Taiwanese public opinion.

An MAC spokesman said the government would maintain the current peaceful and stable situation of cross-strait relations and continue to protect Taiwan’s sovereignty, the United Daily News reported.

The situation was complex but both sides bore the responsibility to stabilize developments, the MAC said. China needed to reduce “negative actions” likely to harm bilateral relations and resolve disputes by communicating, according to the spokesman.

Friday’s event in Beijing was the fourth meeting between Lien and Xi, but the latter offered no new theories or original methods to resolve the stalemate in relations between China and Taiwan, reports said.

Lien first visited China in 2005, when he was opposition leader. In Beijing Friday, he expressed concern about the state of cross-strait relations and compared them with recent developments on the Korean peninsula.
