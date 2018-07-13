Zimbabwe wins toss, to field against Pakistan in 1st ODI

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to field against Pakistan in the first one-day international of the five-match series on Friday.

Zimbabwe gave debuts to 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Murray and former under-19 captain Liam Roche, who is a middle-order batsman and also bowls off-spin

The home team, already without top five players due to differences between players and its cricket board, sustained another blow when Solomon Mire and Kyle Jarvis were ruled out of the series due to injuries.

Both players performed well in the Twenty20 tri-series despite Zimbabwe losing all its four round-robin league matches against Pakistan and Australia.

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam recovered from an arm injury which he sustained during the tour of England in May and subsequently missed the tri-series.

Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq will open with Fakhar Zaman, who was declared man of the series in the tri-series which Pakistan won after beating Australia in the final.

___

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray, Donald Tiripano, Liam Roche, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.