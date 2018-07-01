Former Taiwan Vice President meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Kuomintang Chairman and ex-Vice President Lien Chan (連戰) met with China’s President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Beijing Friday.

Lien’s first visit to China dates back to 2005, when he was opposition leader, and during several later visits, he also met Xi.

According to a news release published after the meeting, Lien talked about both sides of the Taiwan Straits seeking a united China, but with different interpretations of what that one China meant, the Central News Agency reported.

The retired Taiwanese politician also drew comparisons between the fluid situation in relations between North and South Korea and the stalemate in cross-strait relations.

Since the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party came to power in 2016, China has increasingly tried to isolate Taiwan diplomatically while raising the frequency and scale of military maneuvers close to the island.

Lien said many people in Taiwan were worried that relations would deteriorate further.

In his opening remarks for the meeting, Xi expressed his belief that “peaceful unification” would eventually win the day.

Lien was on the first full day of a nine-day tour of China with a delegation of about 50 people. He will attend a cross-strait forum and travel to Shenyang, Jilin and Hangzhou before returning to Taiwan on July 20.