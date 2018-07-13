Emmy diversity gets a boost from Ricky Martin, Issa Rae

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sterling K. Brown and Donald Glover aren't such Emmy outliers this year.

More than a third of the 101 acting nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards went to ethnic minorities, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. That's up from a quarter of the field last year, when Brown won outstanding drama actor for "This Is Us" and Glover won outstanding comedy actor for his series "Atlanta."

This year includes several performers of color who are first time Emmy nominees. They include Latino actors Ricky Martin and Penelope Cruz and black actors Issa Rae and John Legend.

Six-time Emmy nominee Sandra Oh made history, becoming the first actress of Asian descent to earn a leading drama actress Emmy nomination.