Emmy diversity gets a boost from Ricky Martin, Issa Rae

This image released by HBO shows Issa Rae in a scene from "Insecure." Rae was nominated Thursday for an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy
This image released by FX shows Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace in a scene from "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." Cruz w
This image released by FX shows Ricky Martin in a scene from "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." Martin was nominated Thursda
This image released by FX shows Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan in a scene from "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." Criss was
This image released by FX shows, from left, Lakeith Stanfield, Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry in a scene from the comedy series "Atlanta." The pr
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sterling K. Brown and Donald Glover aren't such Emmy outliers this year.
More than a third of the 101 acting nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards went to ethnic minorities, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. That's up from a quarter of the field last year, when Brown won outstanding drama actor for "This Is Us" and Glover won outstanding comedy actor for his series "Atlanta."
This year includes several performers of color who are first time Emmy nominees. They include Latino actors Ricky Martin and Penelope Cruz and black actors Issa Rae and John Legend.
Six-time Emmy nominee Sandra Oh made history, becoming the first actress of Asian descent to earn a leading drama actress Emmy nomination.