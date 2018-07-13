  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Chiang Kai-shek Memorial glows at night in Taipei

The Chiang Kai-shek Memorial glows with hues of blue on a clear night

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/13 14:40

Photo by Treston Chen.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese photographer posted this photo of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall lit up at night on the social media site Reddit on July 10. 

Treston Chen (陳思翰), who is currently attending Yorba Linda high school in Orange County California, took this photo on July 9 after he returned Taiwan for summer vacation.

The memorial, situated in Taipei's Zhongzheng District, was completed in 1980 to honor former Taiwan President Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), who died in 1975. 


(Photo by Instagram user @trestonchen)
Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall
Chiang Kai-shek
CKS Memorial Hall
CKS

