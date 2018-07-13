Lin Chia-ying the 1st Taiwanese composer recognized by Royal Philharmonic Society 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The budding 28-year-old Taiwanese composer Lin Chia-ying (林佳瑩) has garnered international recognition with the award of the“Royal Philharmonic Society Composition Prize” in a fierce competition held by Royal Philharmonic Society, becoming the first Taiwanese person to be awarded the prize since its inception in 1948.

The program, according to Royal Philharmonic Society (RPS), aims to provide financial support and commission opportunities for outstanding musicians and ensembles, from students to nascent professionals.

This year marks the 70th anniversary since RPS started recognizing young composers.

Entitled to a total of £20,000 (US$26,708) in funds awarded with the prize, Lin will join six other award-winning composers, all under the age of 28, to write new works for orchestras and festivals across the UK, the organizers said.

Lin, who studied at the University of Manchester, will be commissioned to create compositions for the Philharmonia Orchestra, which will debut her works at London’s leading performance venue, the Royal Festival Hall (Southbank Center), next summer as part of the orchestra’s Music of Today series.

The Taiwanese composer has been recognized in a host of international competitions, including taking first prize at Italy’s International Composition Competition Piero Farulli (2015) for her String Quartet composition, the third prize at Finland’s First International Jean Sibelius Composition Competition for her piano work “The Gaze,” and she also received the second prize at Italy’s Michele Novaro International Composition Competition (2016) for her work “Etna," among other awards.

The Royal Philharmonic Society, established in 1813 in London, has a history of over 200 years. The organization is best known for its commissioning of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony in 1817, CNA reported.