Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 000 030 030—6 11 0 Houston 002 200 000—4 5 1

Cahill, Hatcher (4), Petit (5), Buchter (8), Trivino (9) and Lucroy; Morton, McHugh (5), J.Smith (7), Devenski (8), Harris (8) and Stassi. W_Petit 3-2. L_Devenski 2-2. Sv_Trivino (4). HRs_Houston, Kemp (3).

___

New York 002 200 021—7 9 1 Cleveland 201 010 000—4 9 1

Severino, Warren (6), Dav.Robertson (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and Au.Romine; Kluber, O.Perez (8), Ne.Ramirez (8), T.Olson (9), McAllister (9) and Gomes. W_Dav.Robertson 6-3. L_Kluber 12-5. Sv_A.Chapman (25). HRs_New York, Gardner 2 (9), Gregorius (16). Cleveland, Ramirez (28), Encarnacion (21).

___

Toronto 200 000 110—4 11 1 Boston 000 500 10x—6 8 0

Happ, Biagini (4), Axford (7), Oh (8) and Martin, Maile; Price, Workman (7), Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Price 10-6. L_Happ 10-6. Sv_Kimbrel (29). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (14), Morales (11). Boston, Betts (23).

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 010—1 7 1 Minnesota 012 000 20x—5 7 0

Snell, Hu (4) and W.Ramos; Gibson, Pressly (9), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Gibson 4-6. L_Snell 12-5. Sv_Rodney (21). HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (19).

___

Seattle 100 000 001— 2 9 0 Los Angeles 310 014 02x—11 15 1

Paxton, Bradford (1), Vincent (4), Nicasio (5), Rumbelow (6), Elias (7), An.Romine (8) and Freitas; Skaggs, No.Ramirez (7), Drake (8) and Maldonado. W_Skaggs 7-5. L_Paxton 8-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (18), Fletcher (1), Pujols 2 (16).

___

INTERLEAGUE Philadelphia 002 201 000—5 14 2 Baltimore 000 001 300—4 7 2

Pivetta, Hunter (7), E.Ramos (8), Morgan (8), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro; Gausman, Fry (6), Castro (7), Scott (8), Brach (9) and Sisco. W_Pivetta 6-7. L_Gausman 4-7. Sv_Dominguez (9). HRs_Philadelphia, Alfaro (6). Baltimore, Mancini (12), Peterson (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Arizona 100 000 000—1 7 0 Colorado 000 003 20x—5 9 0

Ray, Bracho (6), Chafin (6), Delgado (7), Koch (8) and J.Murphy; Freeland, Oberg (6), Rusin (7), Ottavino (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta. W_Oberg 3-0. L_Ray 3-2. HRs_Colorado, Story (18).

___

Washington 201 000 200—5 11 0 New York 100 100 110—4 7 0

Scherzer, K.Herrera (8), Madson (9) and Wieters; Matz, T.Peterson (7), Blevins (7), Rhame (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki. W_Scherzer 12-5. L_Matz 4-7. Sv_Madson (4). HRs_Washington, Rendon 2 (15), Harper (23). New York, Cabrera (17), Bautista (5), Plawecki (2).

___

Milwaukee 000 100 002—3 9 2 Pittsburgh 010 103 10x—6 9 1

Miley, Houser (6), Asher (8) and Kratz; Taillon, Rodriguez (7), Glasnow (8), Feliz (9), Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz. W_Taillon 6-7. L_Miley 1-1. Sv_Vazquez (21). HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (24).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 300—3 5 0 San Diego 000 000 200—2 8 0

Stripling, Hudson (7), Alexander (7), Floro (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal; Ross, Stammen (7), Strahm (7), Cimber (9) and Hedges. W_Stripling 8-2. L_Ross 5-8. Sv_Jansen (26).