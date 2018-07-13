Nintendo News: Nintendo Celebrates the Sights and Sounds of Octopath Traveler, Now Available on Nintendo Switch

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2018--At a spirited launch event in Los Angeles tonight, Nintendo and a group of media, influencers and fans gathered to celebrate the launch of SQUARE ENIX’s beautiful adventure RPG . Attendees at the event, which took place at the iconic iam8bit studio, enjoyed a gallery featuring concept art from the game, listened to music selections from the game’s expansive soundtrack and spent hands-on time with the Nintendo Switch exclusive, among other interactive activities.

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, fans play Octopath Traveler on the Nintendo Switch at the iam8bit Gallery Octopath Traveler launch celebration in Los Angeles. Octopath Traveler is now available in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and is available at retailers on July 13.

In the Octopath Traveler game, players experience eight unique travelers, each with his or her own distinct adventure to discover. By using each character’s special abilities, players can interact with the vast world and develop tactics to use in engaging turn-based battles. The massive Octopath Traveler game is an original RPG that can only be played on the Nintendo Switch system. And because of the portable power of Nintendo’s system, the game can be played anytime, anywhere.

The digital version of Octopath Traveler is now available in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. The physical version hits retailers on July 13. The Octopath Traveler: Wayfarer’s Edition also launches in stores on July 13, and includes the game, a sound selection CD, a double-sided cloth world map, a replica coin of the in-game currency and an eight-page pop-up book featuring the characters and their place of origin.

For more information about Octopath Traveler, visit https://octopathtraveler.nintendo.com/.

