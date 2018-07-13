|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|75
|290
|76
|102
|.352
|Altuve Hou
|96
|378
|62
|126
|.333
|JMartinez Bos
|89
|343
|68
|113
|.329
|Segura Sea
|86
|356
|63
|117
|.329
|MMachado Bal
|93
|358
|46
|113
|.316
|Trout LAA
|93
|322
|68
|101
|.314
|Simmons LAA
|82
|305
|43
|95
|.311
|MDuffy TB
|77
|301
|30
|93
|.309
|Brantley Cle
|81
|330
|51
|101
|.306
|Castellanos Det
|91
|367
|53
|112
|.305
|Home Runs
JoRamirez, Cleveland, 28; JMartinez, Boston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Betts, Boston, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; 3 tied at 21.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 79; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 67; Haniger, Seattle, 65; MMachado, Baltimore, 64; KDavis, Oakland, 63; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 63; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Lindor, Cleveland, 62; Bregman, Houston, 61.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 10-4; McCullers, Houston, 10-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-5.