By  Associated Press
2018/07/13 13:15
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 75 290 76 102 .352
Altuve Hou 96 378 62 126 .333
JMartinez Bos 89 343 68 113 .329
Segura Sea 86 356 63 117 .329
MMachado Bal 93 358 46 113 .316
Trout LAA 93 322 68 101 .314
Simmons LAA 82 305 43 95 .311
MDuffy TB 77 301 30 93 .309
Brantley Cle 81 330 51 101 .306
Castellanos Det 91 367 53 112 .305
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 28; JMartinez, Boston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Betts, Boston, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; 3 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 79; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 67; Haniger, Seattle, 65; MMachado, Baltimore, 64; KDavis, Oakland, 63; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 63; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Lindor, Cleveland, 62; Bregman, Houston, 61.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 10-4; McCullers, Houston, 10-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-5.