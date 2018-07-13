|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|66
|29
|.695
|—
|New York
|61
|31
|.663
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|48
|45
|.516
|17
|Toronto
|42
|50
|.457
|22½
|Baltimore
|26
|68
|.277
|39½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|50
|42
|.543
|—
|Minnesota
|42
|49
|.462
|7½
|Detroit
|40
|55
|.421
|11½
|Chicago
|31
|61
|.337
|19
|Kansas City
|26
|66
|.283
|24
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|62
|34
|.646
|—
|Seattle
|58
|36
|.617
|3
|Oakland
|53
|41
|.564
|8
|Los Angeles
|48
|46
|.511
|13
|Texas
|40
|54
|.426
|21
___
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 2
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 0
Boston 4, Texas 2
Cleveland 19, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 9, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 4, St. Louis 0
Oakland 8, Houston 3
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 0
|Thursday's Games
Oakland 6, Houston 4
Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4
Boston 6, Toronto 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 4
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 11, Seattle 2
|Friday's Games
Texas (Hamels 4-8) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-11), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 0-1) at Boston (Porcello 11-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fiers 6-5) at Houston (Keuchel 6-8), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-10), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Bergman 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 1-0) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-3), 10:15 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.