Toyoda Gosei Enhances Technical Development Operations in India

KIYOSU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2018--Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has established the Gurgaon Office (engineering, sales) of Toyoda Gosei Minda India (TGMIN), a subsidiary in India, to increase sales in the rapidly growing market. The new office, located in a suburb of New Delhi, is a further step in localization of product development.

The new office is intended to speed up business by locating engineering and sales operations closer to the head office of its main customer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. These operations were previously situated at TGMIN’s head office in its Neemrana Plant. Together with this relocation, local development operations will be enhanced by increasing the number of employees and expanding facilities. By 2020 the number of engineering and sales employees will be increased to about 20 people.

Toyoda Gosei views India as an important market and is taking steps to enhance its production network there, including the scheduled start of operations of a new TGMIN Gujarat Plant in western India in October 2018. The company is targeting sales of 35 billion yen, over two times the current level, for all of India by 2025.

About Toyoda Gosei

Established in 1949 and headquartered in Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Toyoda Gosei is a leading specialty manufacturer of rubber and plastic automotive parts. Today, the Toyoda Gosei Group provides a variety of high-quality products internationally, with a network of approximately 100 plants and offices in 18 countries and regions. Through its flexible, integrated global supply system and leading-edge technologies, Toyoda Gosei aims to grow as a global company that acts flexibly and swiftly in today’s dramatically changing business environment, delivering the highest levels of satisfaction to customers worldwide through safety, comfort, well-being and the environment.

