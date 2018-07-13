Man falls to his death from HSR station in southern Taiwan's Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A 20-year-old man fell off he High Speed Rail (HSR) platform to his death in Tainan early this morning (July 13), reported China Times.

At 7:01 a.m. this morning, a person was spotted falling from the 15-meter-high Tainan HSR station platform. When firemen rushed to the scene, they found a man lying in a pool of his own blood who had no vital signs and had obviously already died from severe injuries to his internal organs and brain.

According to a preliminary investigation by the HSR police, the deceased man was 20 years old and is surnamed Huang (黃). At the time of the accident, Huang apparently fell from the north platform near the first carriage and landed on Guiren Boulevard, in Tainan City's Guiren District.

A HRS ticket was found to be in Huang's possession, but no suicide note or other documents were found. The exact cause of the man's sudden fall from the platform is still being investigated by HSR police.