Trump brings his chaotic road show to England

BLENHEIM PALACE, England (AP) — President Donald Trump is bringing his chaotic road show to England. That comes after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering.
A pomp-filled welcome ceremony was soon overshadowed by an interview in which Trump blasted Prime Minister Theresa May, blamed London's mayor for terror attacks against the city and argued that Europe was "losing its culture" because of immigration.
Trump, in an interview with The Sun newspaper, said he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including plans to fly a giant balloon over Parliament on Friday that depicts him as an angry baby in a diaper.
The interview was given before he left Brussels for the U.K.