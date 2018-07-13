MetLife Selects Lucep as Winner of collab 3.0 EMEA

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2018--MetLife has announced Lucep as the winner of its collab 3.0 EMEA programme, which offered insurtech innovators the chance to win a USD $100,000 contract to pilot their solutions with MetLife.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005937/en/

(L-R) Zia Zaman, LumenLab CEO and Chief Innovation Officer of MetLife, Asia; Françoise Lamotte, Head of Direct and Digital, MetLife EMEA; Zal Dastur, COO & Co-founder, Lucep; Kaiesh Vohra, CEO & Co-founder, Lucep; Eric Clurfain, Head of MetLife EMEA (Photo: Business Wire)

A record 148 start-ups from 32 countries applied for the programme, run by LumenLab, MetLife Asia’s Singapore-based innovation centre, designed to support them in scaling their business with MetLife while helping to solve some of the insurer’s biggest innovation challenges across its business in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Singapore-based Lucep was selected as the winner following yesterday’s Demo Day, the finale of the programme, through a rigorous judging process. Lucep is an omni-channel engagement system that generates leads from digital channels and directs them to the best agents available to respond to the call, providing the agent with analytics and data on the prospect to help convert them to a customer.

Prior to Demo Day, the eight finalists were invited to collab Summit EMEA which hosted industry experts, world-class entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists in Canary Wharf, London, with a series of keynote speeches plus panel discussions on ‘The Future Insurer’ and the ‘Innovation Ecosystem’. The collab finalists also included Anorak, Kasko, The ID Co., and CUBE from the UK plus US firms DataRobot and Eltropy as well as TrustSphere from Singapore.

Zia Zaman, LumenLab’s CEO and Chief Innovation Officer of MetLife Asia said: “The record participation in collab 3.0 EMEAhighlights the growth of the global insurtech sector and the high calibre of applicants made it very difficult to select an overall winner.”

“Congratulations to Lucep. We look forward to working with them, and possibly other finalists, as we continue to transform the insurance industry and the way we interact with our customers through innovation.”

Eric Clurfain, Head of MetLife EMEA added: “The collab 3.0 EMEA programme has seen insurtech innovators, supported by our employee champions, tackle real challenges facing MetLife today. We are looking forward to partnering with Lucep to develop this exciting solution further to drive value for our business and enhance the experience for our customers.”

collab 3.0 EMEA, launched in March 2018 and is LumenLab’s third iteration of the ‘collab’ open innovation programme which aims to globally engage insurtech startups and offer them a fast-track opportunity to scale their businesses with MetLife.

During the collab programme, the eight finalists were supported in developing their solutions and enhancing their understanding of MetLife’s business by ‘employee champions’, putting into practice the company’s commitment to talent development and promoting a culture of innovation.

To date, MetLife has awarded more than USD $500,000 worth of contracts through collab in Asia that have helped develop practical solutions delivering value to MetLife’s business and customers.

For more information on collab 3.0 EMEA and the eight finalists, visit: http://collab.lumenlab.sg/

- ENDS -

About MetLife

About MetLife - MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About LumenLab

As MetLife's pioneers for disruptive innovation, LumenLab is charging ahead to create new businesses in health, wealth and retirement. Lumen, a measure of light, symbolises our commitment to illuminating a new path for solving the problems that the people of Asia face today. Through our focus on building new products and services grounded in technology and data, we aim to help people achieve richer and more fulfilling lives. For more information, visit www.lumenlab.sg.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005937/en/

CONTACT: MetLife EMEA:

Jo Riddelljriddell@metlife.com+44(0)7557 286265

Jonathan Bunnjbunn@metlife.com+44 (0) 7557 161018

or

MetLife Asia

Yvette Marmur ymarmur@metlife.com+852 5716 8533

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC HONG KONG

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE INSURANCE

SOURCE: MetLife

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/13/2018 12:11 AM/DISC: 07/13/2018 12:11 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005937/en