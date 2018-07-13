UN to vote on arms embargo and new sanctions on South Sudan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council plans to vote Friday on a resolution that would impose an arms embargo on South Sudan and sanctions against a current deputy defense chief and former army chief.

The final draft resolution, obtained Thursday, expresses "deep concern" at the failure of South Sudan's leaders to end hostilities and condemns "the continued and flagrant violation" of agreements to stop fighting.

The U.S.-sponsored resolution would need a minimum of nine "yes" votes for adoption by the 15-member council. Diplomats said they expected a number of abstentions but no veto.