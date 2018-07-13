Pakistan readies for disgraced ex-PM Sharif's return from UK

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say disgraced ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be whisked away by helicopter to the federal capital of Islamabad when he returns to Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore from London to face a 10-year jail sentence on corruption charges.

Sharif is to return at 6 p.m. Friday from London where he has been visiting his ailing wife. He is to be accompanied by his daughter Mariam, who was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Sharif's son-in-law is currently serving his one-year prison sentence.

Sharif is expected to appeal his conviction and seek bail.

Ahead of his return, police swept through Lahore, arresting scores of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party workers to prevent them from greeting him at the airport.