Shu Lea Cheang to represent Taiwan at 2019 Venice Biennale

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese artist Shu Lea Cheang (鄭淑麗) has been chosen to represent Taiwan at the at 2019 Venice Biennale, said the Taiwan Fine Arts Museum in a press release on July 12.

Cheang was chosen by a committee of professionals, curators and artists, and is the first woman to be chosen since Taiwan began to put on single-artist presentations at the Venice Biennale.

Cheang is a leading multi-media artist, who has worked with film, video and installation, among other mediums. She has lived and worked in France, Japan, the Netherlands, the U.K. and the U.S.

The nature of digital technology, participation and intervention are key themes of Cheang's work, according to the Taiwan Fine Arts Museum.

Cheang has been member of the alternative media collective Paper Tiger Television since 1982 and in 2011 she co-founded the Kingdom of Piracy, an online platform to promote sharing of ideas and digital content and as an art form.

"Shu Lea Cheang, a pioneer of internet art, not only in Taiwan but around the world, emerged as the first choice" said Taipei Fine Arts Museum director, Lin Ping (林平) in the press statement.

Spanish philosopher Paul B. Preciado was also chosen to be the curator of the Taiwan pavilion. Preciado was previously the curator of Documenta 14's public programs, and has held teaching posts at the Université Paris VIII-Saint Denis and at New York University.

"To be representing Taiwan in its current complex state is a tremendous task, and I am grateful to be accompanied on this venture by the visionary curator Paul B. Preciado and the dedicated VB team at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum." Cheang said in the press statement.

The 58th Venice Biennial Taiwan Pavilion is available for public viewing from May 11 2019 to November 24 2019 at the Palazzo delle Prigioni, Venice, Italy.