Taiwanese films to be featured at LA LGBTQ film festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Taiwanese films will be featured at the Outfest, a Los-Angeles-based film festival promoting LGBTQ rights, from July 13 to 15.

One of the films included is “Looking For?,” a documentary by Chou Tung-yen (周東彥) that discusses the relationship and intimacy of gay people in the modern era.

Director Wang Yu-Lin (王育麟)’s work, “Alifu, The Prince/ss,” will also be screened. It is a film that depicts the struggles of a man wishing to have a sex reassignment surgery while facing the pressure of becoming the chief of his indigenous community.

In addition, the film festival will premiere Shie Guang-cheng (謝光誠)’s “Bao Bao,” a film that explores issues related to same-sex families, including giving birth to and raising children.

It is an honor that Taiwanese films can be featured at a film festival that gives voices to gay and transgender communities through art, said Yang Ting-chen (楊婷媜), director of the Taiwan Academy in L.A. The institute cooperated with the Outfest in bringing the three Taiwanese films to the film festival.

Taiwanese society shares common values with the Outfest in terms of supporting gender equality, added Yang.

Christopher Racster, executive director of the Outfest, said the film festival is dedicated to promoting gay people’s rights and emphasizing the importance of gender equality through works of filmmakers around the world.

Founded by students of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in 1982, the Outfest is an organization that promotes LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) equality by creating, sharing, and protecting LGBTQ stories on the screen.