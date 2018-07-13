Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|030
|030—6
|11
|0
|Houston
|002
|200
|000—4
|5
|1
Cahill, Hatcher (4), Petit (5), Buchter (8), Trivino (9) and Lucroy; Morton, McHugh (5), J.Smith (7), Devenski (8), Harris (8) and Stassi. W_Petit 3-2. L_Devenski 2-2. Sv_Trivino (4). HRs_Houston, Kemp (3).
___
|New York
|002
|200
|021—7
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|201
|010
|000—4
|9
|1
Severino, Warren (6), Robertson (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and Romine; Kluber, O.Perez (8), Ramirez (8), T.Olson (9), McAllister (9) and Gomes. W_Robertson 6-3. L_Kluber 12-5. Sv_A.Chapman (25). HRs_New York, Gardner 2 (9), Gregorius (16). Cleveland, Ramirez (28), Encarnacion (21).
___
|Toronto
|200
|000
|110—4
|11
|1
|Boston
|000
|500
|10x—6
|8
|0
Happ, Biagini (4), Axford (7), Oh (8) and Martin, Maile; Price, Workman (7), Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Price 10-6. L_Happ 10-6. Sv_Kimbrel (29). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (14), Morales (11). Boston, Betts (23).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|002
|201
|000—5
|14
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|300—4
|7
|2
Pivetta, Hunter (7), Ramos (8), Morgan (8), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro; Gausman, Fry (6), Castro (7), Scott (8), Brach (9) and Sisco. W_Pivetta 6-7. L_Gausman 4-7. Sv_Dominguez (9). HRs_Philadelphia, Alfaro (6). Baltimore, Mancini (12), Peterson (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
|Colorado
|000
|003
|20x—5
|9
|0
Ray, Bracho (6), Chafin (6), Delgado (7), Koch (8) and J.Murphy; Freeland, Oberg (6), Rusin (7), Ottavino (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta. W_Oberg 3-0. L_Ray 3-2. HRs_Colorado, Story (18).
___
|Washington
|201
|000
|200—5
|11
|0
|New York
|100
|100
|110—4
|7
|0
Scherzer, K.Herrera (8), Madson (9) and Wieters; Matz, T.Peterson (7), Blevins (7), Rhame (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki. W_Scherzer 12-5. L_Matz 4-7. Sv_Madson (4). HRs_Washington, Rendon 2 (15), Harper (23). New York, Cabrera (17), Bautista (5), Plawecki (2).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|002—3
|9
|2
|Pittsburgh
|010
|103
|10x—6
|9
|1
Miley, Houser (6), Asher (8) and Kratz; Taillon, Rodriguez (7), Glasnow (8), Feliz (9), Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz. W_Taillon 6-7. L_Miley 1-1. Sv_Vazquez (21). HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (24).