By  Associated Press
2018/07/13 10:39
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 74 286 75 100 .350
Altuve Hou 96 378 62 126 .333
JMartinez Bos 88 339 68 112 .330
Segura Sea 86 356 63 117 .329
MMachado Bal 93 358 46 113 .316
Trout LAA 93 322 68 101 .314
Simmons LAA 82 305 43 95 .311
MDuffy TB 76 300 30 93 .310
Brantley Cle 81 330 51 101 .306
Castellanos Det 91 367 53 112 .305
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 28; JMartinez, Boston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; 3 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 79; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 67; Haniger, Seattle, 65; MMachado, Baltimore, 64; KDavis, Oakland, 63; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 63; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Lindor, Cleveland, 62; Bregman, Houston, 61.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 10-4; McCullers, Houston, 10-4; 3 tied at 10-5.