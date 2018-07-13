AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

A man lies in a pool of chilies as he takes part in a chili eating competition in Ningxiang in China's central Hunan province.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, rescuers in Thailand carry one of the 12 boys from a flooded cave where they were trapped with their coach for more than two weeks.

Relatives grieve their dead in Indian-controlled Kashmir after government forces fired at anti-India protesters who disrupted a counterinsurgency operation.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prepares for a photo with his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Binh Minh, during a visit to Hanoi.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

