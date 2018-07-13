AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Sunday, July 8, 2018, file photo, a contestant lies on a pool of red chilies as he takes part in a chili eating competition in Ningxiang in Ch
A man lies in a pool of chilies as he takes part in a chili eating competition in Ningxiang in China's central Hunan province.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, rescuers in Thailand carry one of the 12 boys from a flooded cave where they were trapped with their coach for more than two weeks.
Relatives grieve their dead in Indian-controlled Kashmir after government forces fired at anti-India protesters who disrupted a counterinsurgency operation.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prepares for a photo with his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Binh Minh, during a visit to Hanoi.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
