Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 000 030 030—6 11 0 Houston 002 200 000—4 5 1

Cahill, Hatcher (4), Petit (5), Buchter (8), Trivino (9) and Lucroy; Morton, McHugh (5), J.Smith (7), Devenski (8), Harris (8) and Stassi. W_Petit 3-2. L_Devenski 2-2. Sv_Trivino (4). HRs_Houston, Kemp (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE Philadelphia 002 201 000—5 14 2 Baltimore 000 001 300—4 7 2

Pivetta, Hunter (7), Ramos (8), Morgan (8), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro; Gausman, Fry (6), Castro (7), Scott (8), Brach (9) and Sisco. W_Pivetta 6-7. L_Gausman 4-7. Sv_Dominguez (9). HRs_Philadelphia, Alfaro (6). Baltimore, Mancini (12), Peterson (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Arizona 100 000 000—1 7 0 Colorado 000 003 20x—5 9 0

Ray, Bracho (6), Chafin (6), Delgado (7), Koch (8) and J.Murphy; Freeland, Oberg (6), Rusin (7), Ottavino (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta. W_Oberg 3-0. L_Ray 3-2. HRs_Colorado, Story (18).

___

Washington 201 000 200—5 11 0 New York 100 100 110—4 7 0

Scherzer, K.Herrera (8), Madson (9) and Wieters; Matz, T.Peterson (7), Blevins (7), Rhame (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki. W_Scherzer 12-5. L_Matz 4-7. Sv_Madson (4). HRs_Washington, Rendon 2 (15), Harper (23). New York, Cabrera (17), Bautista (5), Plawecki (2).

___

Milwaukee 000 100 002—3 9 2 Pittsburgh 010 103 10x—6 9 1

Miley, Houser (6), Asher (8) and Kratz; Taillon, Rodriguez (7), Glasnow (8), Feliz (9), Vazquez (9) and Diaz. W_Taillon 6-7. L_Miley 1-1. Sv_Vazquez (21). HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (24).